‘My Father Always Swears For Us, His Children’

The thing that upsets me more is when we start narrating our experiences of been dealt with toxic parenting from our fathers some people will be saying, we were products of manipulations of our mom. but that’s a lie… they just don’t know our pains.

Here are the attributes of my father, don’t know if it’s redpill or not.

1) My father swear for us at any slightest provocation (he uses word like, YOU GO DIE, YOU GO USE YOUR MOUTH RUB GROUND, WITCH and so much more) imagine as a kid growing up till this day and this man still uses same languages on us his children.

2) HE’S CUNNY IN NATURE TOWARDS US HIS FAMILY.

You don’t dare have an issue with a neighbor in the presence of my dad which he’s aware of, because the next morning he be sitting with that same neighbor and talk ill about you in your presence ( how many times my mom has quarrelled with people because of him…but before we know it, him and them have reconciled. my mom would be the bad person in the town)

3) IS WITCH A GOOD NAME TO CALL YOUR CHILD?

This man has called us witch to the extent the whole area is looking at us as one, he has literally made us look bad in the presence of people. compare us with other people.

he has spoiled us with his bad tongue. full area gossiping telling people their papa self dey call them witch…belike them don confess before.

just because of my father toxic tongue.

4) MY FATHER HOLDS HIS BROTHERS CHILDREN IN HIGHER REGARDS THAN US.

you need to see the way he’s happy whenever they come around, especially when they give him money like 5k, 3k … prayers uphon prayers on them.

as soon as they go he starts the curses on us.. I don’t know he just don’t want us to succeed or not.

DO I HATE MY FATHER? I hate him with every blood in my veins yes, how can I love someone that abuses us immediately he sees us eating his food, looking at us like we are wrecking him from day one.

Any small thing, COMOTH FOR MY HOUSE (you must hear that word)

honestly speaking I myself am in my mid 20s and with what I experience to this day it’s affecting me in my life, you can never see me smile.

am always angry, even when am happy.

when I talk, my words are always hard.. except when I try to be nice sometimes.

I SWEAR ON MY LIFE, I REFUSED TO BE THE MAN MY FATHER IS, EVEN IN MY NEXT LIFE TO COME.

