‘My Father Fortified Me With Charms Before I Moved To Lagos’ (Pictures)

A traffic robber identified as Samuel Adetomi age 18 has been arrested by the Decoy Team of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while attempting to rob a motorist at Otedola Bridge in Lagos.

The suspect who was in the company of four other suspects was arrested on Friday, November 26 while on traffic trying to rob their victim. Upon sighting the suspects, the RRS team in a sting operation around Otedola Bridge and Ojodu – Berger swarmed into action and arrested Adetomi while others escaped.

When interrogated, the suspect confessed that his father fortified him with charms before leaving the village for Lagos.

He also revealed that he sells bottled water in traffic and robs at night, adding that he sleeps under Ojodu – Berger footbridge at night. He added that the several diagonal incisions all over his body as well as the ring found on his toe were part of the fortification with charms his father made him go through before leaving Abeokuta for Lagos.

The Commander, Rapid Response squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi noted that more security strategies would be deployed to reduce crime during the festive period.

Recovered from suspect were charms and hard drugs.

Adetomi, was transferred to the court for prosecution, and was sentenced to four months imprisonment.



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2021/12/02/my-father-fortified-me-with-charms-before-i-moved-to-lagos-traffic-robber/

