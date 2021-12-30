‘My Fiancee Disrespects Me A Lot’

Please i need advise

I have been dating my girlfriend for some years now. She became an orphan recently, so I decided to open a shop for her so she can start earning something for her not to turn herself into something else since no family support.

Though she also invested all her savings into the business and I supported her also with the little i can. I thank God her business has been doing well and developing gradually.

But her behaviour has really changed seriously towards me. She hardly dail my number to check on me, she also goes out with any guy or men, she also password her phone, i cant even touch her phone, she will flare up. She will say it’s nothing that she is just catching fun. I do overlook all this just to make peace rain.

Something happened yesterday that make me feel so bad. I told her I’m coming to visit her in her shop that if any food seller pass her shop, she should help me order food. So when I reached her side she told me to bring money that she can’t use her money to buy food for me. I felt somehow inside with her response. I had to give her the money to get it because hunger dey wire me seriously.

So after I’m done eating, I was gisting with her but she is not responding, she was pressing phone, then a call entered and he told the man she is in her shop, that the man should stay at the junction that she is coming to meet him, she stood up and told me to be looking after her shop till she comes back. I was really dumbfounded and shocked, I coundn’t utter any word as i don’t want to talk or do anything silly as people are plenty around her shop. She left me there, I stood up also and left the shop. I really felt bad and sad. This is a person i have really tried my best for since she lost her parents. I’m planning to send her packing from the shop first, but my bro said i shouldnt try it that it’s childish for me. He said I should chill for now. please I need your advice on how to go about this.

NOTE; I rent the shop for my MUM just to use it as her second shop to store her goods. Though the shop is too big, so i told her to let us split it into two, my gf can use the other half.

