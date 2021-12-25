‘My Funny Experience Today, December 25th’

hello all,

I’m one of those who works from home I decided to give my neighbors some decency because of the 24 hours generator I normally put on to help facilitate my work. ( the noise nor be here) which I understand, seeing the landlord and neighbors with their families and visitors I wouldn’t want to leave them in discomfort.

I just had to took my bath, picked my computer (pc) and accessories and made way to an hotel to book a room for the day just for my online business. on getting to the first hotel close to my street junction, met the receptionist and she told me sir, they is no rooms available.

I had to go to another popular hotel that am sure they have 24 hours electricity, on getting there… some cars were parked..I haven’t even enter the receptionist office, someone echoed OGA room don finish….na wa.

So this left me thinking, I thought Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ with friends and families in our various home’s.

Why the booking of hotel rooms?

