‘My Girlfriend In UK Gave Me Money & I Used It For Another Thing & Lied About’

Hi guys,

I need your honest opinions about my relationship.

My girlfriend and I have been dating for quite a while but I don’t know what is happening at the moment.

The problem is this, we both live in the UK. We have made plans to get married and we have plans to start up a business in Nigeria. The truth is that she kept some money with me and I used it to sort some debts out but was planning to give the money back to her when she is ready to leave for Nieria.

What really happened was that there was a certain money given to me by another to help him send down to Nigeria. Out of trust, I told another friend of mine to handle the transaction but unfortunately it all went sideways. So I had to use the money with me to sort the debt out while I recover the other from my other friend.

My girlfriend has been asking me for the money and I lied to her that it’s in my account but there has been sort of a problem with it which she believed. The day she was suppose to go to Nigeria, she still asked about it and she told me if I was busy my friend (she knows the guy) can pick up the money for her because she needs to sort some things out enroute to Nigeria. I called my friend and told him to lie to her that the money is with him and I will know what to tell her till I can recover the money from him.

Later that day, she called me and was crying that I betrayed her. She told me everything that happened to her money which means my friend must have told her. She hung up. I tried calling my friend, he has blocked me. Lots of things were through my mind. Dont know what to do. She sent me a few messages and blocked me on both WhatsApp and via calls. When she got to Nigeria that same day, she unblocked me. She told me I have to pay and I said yes I will. I admitted I lied and I tried to explain to her why I lied. Its been a week. I have tried apologizing twice. She read it and ignored me. I told her send me the account she wants the payment. She didn’t reply. Fortunately I have her brother’s account number and sent her 70 percent of her money and I sent her the receipt too. I only managed to get that amount after selling my car off with a few gadgets and electronics in my house.

I don’t know whether to just forget about her or to wait till when she is ready to talk.

She has done outrageous things in past which I have overlooked also. I have even resulted maybe she has another person with in Nigeria and I should just move on.

Thanks for your opinions

