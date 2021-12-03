‘My Girlfriend Is Complaining About The Cash I Give To Her’

I met this babe in 2017 while in school. She was in Diploma program then and I was in my final in degree program.

Initially, she pretended to be everything any man would wish in a woman; obedient, submissive, helpful in house chores, etc.

I left for my national youth service the following year and I have been supportive through her thick n thorn with the resources at my disposal. Sending her cash for upkeep, supporting her during her dad’s burial, sending cash to her mum occasionally, paying her dept without her notice, etc.

If am to take into account all that I have spent from her since 2017-date, 300k wouldn’t be an exaggeration.

Recently, having helped her in Jamb to get admission into a degree program on scholarship, while I am in Lagos, trying to build myself. The girl is completely a different human being entirely. She openly tells me countlessly that the cash I give to her now isn’t enough for her, that her ex boyfriend she dated used to give her more. Last month I sent her 6k, I was really stressed financially, when we had issues, she told me not to stress her bc of ordinary 6K. She flares over very minor misunderstanding.

Please what should I do guys?

She’s planning visiting me next month.

I’m very confused bc I really love her.

Pls mature minds only.

Your input will be of help.

Thanks guys.

