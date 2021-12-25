‘My Girlfriend Thinks There Is Nothing Wrong With Her Sleeping Over At A Guy’s Place’

Please help me out.

I have an issue in my relationship and it’s getting me really pissed.

So let me say this, I have only dated two persons, one sometime in 2016 and this new relationship that’s been at it for 2 years.

My girlfriend seem to think it’s cool for her to hangout with guys that are toasting or want to sleep with her.

These are the same ppl she calls friends, not ppl she has known for long oh but ppl she just met and want to sleep with her.

NOTE: my gf has really big ass, big enough it causes stares when we go out.

So you can imagine the number of advances she gets.

I really want to know from people, guys, do you allow your girlfriend hang out with such ppl?

Ladies, you do entertain such invites? why?

