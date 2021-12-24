‘My HIV Experience As A Married Man’

Hello Nairalanders, I want to share with you my experience in marriage so far without any iota of lies. Everything I shared here is non-fictional. Family and life itself is like a drama, everyday with a new chapter.

In life, we do make some costly mistakes and then repeated it before learning in a hardway.

One day, I traveled to my village for a building construction, I ran across an old friend who is an engineer. After exchanging pleasantries, he promised to assist me with the project for a little token compared to what I was charged. That evening he took me out to a classic hotel and bar with beautiful runz girls.

At first I never thought of doing any silly things there, my intent was to drink and drive home with my friend.

I was on my second green bottle when a beautiful fair lady approached me and demand I give her some attention, her beauty was charming though, my friend whispered to me to give her some minutes and he excused us.

How may I help you? I replied softly, the lady became intensed by my question. I smiled at her and asked her to seat down, she sat we engaged in some sort of discussions and I asked her what prompted her into doing what she is doing (ASHAWO), she said condition.

That evening we exchanged contact, I was so tipsy and my friend not knowledgeable about driving, I decided to lodge in the hotel.

Around 10pm I called the lady and she came to my room, by this time I already developed some sensational feelings let’s say “Lust”.

I asked her to massage me, and she demaned for 10k I paid her. On the process of massaging I became so Hot and asked her to give me a Mouth Gig well she declined that with reasons best known to her. We now decided to engage in s.ex. This was the beginning of my sorrow.

I was on active duty with the lady when my condom burst open and entered her private part. What I have I done? A moment of pleasure became a thing of sorrow. How do I face my wife? What if the lady is infected? I cursed that day I met my friend………………

I became inquisitive about the Lady ‘s HIV status it was at this point she told me she is legally married that she is not infected. Oh my goodness? Did I just committed a double sin? Bleeping married woman? Immediately I became a shadow of my own self, I was literally like a walking corpse.

That night I gave her extra money to take care of her Heath, then the next day I wasn’t convince about her telling me she is HIV negative. I called her she refused picking up my calls. I sent her text that I will pay her 50k for her to follow me to test her status. She declined, then I concluded she is POSITIVE.

I rushed down to a top hospital and explained what transpired, the doctor instruct me to rush to Federal medical center because they are more knowledgeable when it comes to HIV issues because of WHO and intergovernmental support…..

TO BE CONTINUED LATER THIS EVENING.

Please don’t Judge me, we all are products of sin and mistakes…….. Thank you!

FamilyAdviser:

CONTINUATION…. Good evening, I trust you guys had a wonderful day? As for me It was pleasurable with wify and kids

…..So I headed to FMC as I was instructed. The doctor at FMC smiled and assured me that it is not the end of the world that even if I happened to be positive I can still live a healthy life. I was a bit relieved. He now placed me on PEP which is a drug that can help the body tissue to fight and stop HIV from developing at the early stage. The drug only work 48hours after sexual encounter with HIV positive patience and it is to be taken on a timely basis for 28days.

How do I explain to my wife what I was into? She will never trust me for the rest of her life so I thought.

I started taking the drugs as prescribed. After 7days my wife noticed my inactiveness in the other room.

14days on, I haven’t touched my beautiful wife. Something I don’t ordinarily miss almost every other night…

I have to lie anyway. One thing bad about lie

is that you have to tell another lie to cover your previous lie. I became a liar and a strange man before a lady who has given in all for my sake. No wonder women always believe that no man should be trusted even the nicest of us…… I lied to my wife I am in 40days fasting. I began fasting and praying by emergency to cover my lies properly.

Anyway. 30 days on I tested negative, 90days I tested negative, 6-9 months I tested negative.

But after the initial 40days I began to knack my woman with reckless abandon….

Today I’m negative, but I live with this guilt and will live with it till the day I join my ancestors because somethings are better left unsaid.

May God keep giving me the wisdom to handle my family and remove every temptations that may tear my family apart. Amen!

