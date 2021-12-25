‘My Mansion Is Worth N500M — Blessing Okoro Finally Becomes A Landlady (Photos)

Blessing Okoro Builds N500M Mansion Years After Claiming Another Man’s House As Hers

Controversial relationship coach Blessing Okoro is more than happy at the moment and it is not just about the Christmas Day celebration.

Okoro recently took to her official page on Instagram with a video showing her fans and followers a rare glimpse of her soon-to-be-launched Lagos mansion.

The relationship coach explained that the housewarming ceremony is going to happen on Christmas Day while adding that she has waited for so long to show the world her house.

Recall that two years ago, Okoro brought ridicule upon herself in the online community after claiming ownership of a house belonging to someone else.

Okoro had made a video with the mansion and after it went viral, the real house owner swung into action and called her out.

Well, the young lady has kept to her word of working hard until she’s able to build her own house.



“25th December I present myself a gift to myself � my own personal Mansion…… Words fail me but I am super excited and thankful �. You can now call me LANDLADY �.’ Remember success is success anytime you attain it you will still be celebrated. Welcome to my Home.



My house (mansion) is worth over 500 million…. Another assignment…. Land lady.. House launch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_uI08DiLKg

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CX6Qvk_KC3n/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...