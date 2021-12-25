“My Minimie”: Regina Daniels Gushes Over Her Son, Munir On Christmas Day (Pix)

“My Minimie”: Regina Daniels Gushes Over Her Son, Munir On Christmas Day (Photos)
Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has described her son, Prince Munir Nwoko as her minimie as both mother and son posed together in red Christmas attire as seen in Regina Daniels’ Instagram post today, IgbereTV reports.
The photos she shared were captioned;
“We are definitely on the cute list
Merry Christmas everyone…..may this season be full of light and laughter for you and your family ❤️
My minime @princemunirnwoko”
