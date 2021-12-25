“My Minimie”: Regina Daniels Gushes Over Her Son, Munir On Christmas Day (Pix)

“My Minimie”: Regina Daniels Gushes Over Her Son, Munir On Christmas Day (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has described her son, Prince Munir Nwoko as her minimie as both mother and son posed together in red Christmas attire as seen in Regina Daniels’ Instagram post today, IgbereTV reports.

The photos she shared were captioned;

“We are definitely on the cute list

Merry Christmas everyone…..may this season be full of light and laughter for you and your family ❤️

My minime @princemunirnwoko”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX56gCXtnDe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...