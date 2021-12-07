‘My Music Is Not For Everyone’: Whitemoney Reacts To Criticism On New Song (Video)

Big Brother Naija season six winner Hazel Onodeunyi popularly known as Whitemoney has reacted to the negative comments about his new song, saying he will win a Grammy Award next year.

The reality star-turned singer made this known during an interview with Cool FM on Tuesday.

“By this time next year I’ll get a Grammy, a lot of hate comments come around. A lot of comparisons, they tend to compare with past winners. They say every Big Brother housemate wants the go into music. But I do not want to go into music, I have been in music it’s just that I didn’t have the platform like every other musician who needs a platform to showcase,” he said.

Igbere TV recall that Whitemoney announced the release of his new single ‘Selense’ on Friday, December 3.

The song received mixed reactions from Twitter users who compared him to fellow Big Brother Naija winners Efe and Laycon.

Some critics also berated the track saying that Whitemoney should invest his funds in something else and not music.

Whitemoney was announced as the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner on October 3, 2021.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BU_Y0qHBlKw

