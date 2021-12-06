My Name Is Stella Damasus, Not Damascus – Star Actress Corrects Nigerians

Actress Stella Damasus has corrected some Nigerians who call her as Stella Damascus, saying her name is Stella Damasus, Igbere TV reports.

The mother of two made this known in a Twitter post on Sunday.

“Me to Nigerians: My name is Stella Damasus not Damascus,” she wrote.



https://twitter.com/stelladamasus/status/1467608414775824392

Reacting to her tweet, some fans jokingly said they will continue to call her Damascus.

Bams wrote, “Your name is Damascus not Damasus. Fix up.

Ben wrote, “Damasus is for you and your documents shikina.”

“I just came to understand that it’s Stella Damasus and not Stella Damascus. My childhood has been ruined,” Sonjoe Kutuh wrote.

“With all due respect ma, try to pronounce your “Damasus”. Okay, now pronounce “DAMASCUS”, you self feel am abi,” Itunzyy wrote.

“Aunty Stella DamasCus @stelladamasus , sorry ma we cannot unlearn what we grew up pronouncing. This is a petition for you to change your name from “Damasus” to the original one, “DAMASCUS”. Thanks dearie,” Blaq wrote.

