‘My Neighbor Said I’m An Occult Member Because Of This…’

It started on Wednesday when I woke up around 3 am to make video call with my babe in Houston Texas after we had some argument on me cheating.

While I was waiting for her to pick up the call,I could hear my neighbor

kaboshing and speaking in tongues praying around that 3 am.

No issue, so I still call my babe again. She no pick.

I just lay back to bed, while my neighbor was still singing worship songs and praying fire fire.

I then woke up around 3:50 am my neighbor still kaboshing and i check my phone and saw my babe whatsap missed calls.

I call her she pick up first thing she cone dey para for me say which girl i dey sleep with we I no wan pick her calls. I wan talk she still dey yarn rubbish till the point u come vex. Out of anger I come shout

“What is wrong with you!!!

Why are you disturbing my life this early morning.

She replied that she know I’m with someone there. And I shout again

You be Witchhhh, You dey Monitor me

Thunder fire you there!!

I cut the call and didn’t know my neighbor she heard me shouting and thought I was responding to her fire fire prayers.

Next thing I hear is this my neighbor singing in praises saying God has identified my enemies.

God has exposed them, holy ghost fire is tormenting him right now. Father expose all of them.

I feel like she is referring to me shouting at my girl thinking I was shouting because of her prayers.

Now my landlord on thursday evening told me that the woman is accusing me of being a ritualist that her prayers are affecting me at night. I explained everything to him but he still look at me one kind

My broda, how do I clear my name and save image from this kind of mess before she start spreading rumors around the street that I’m a Yahoo plus ritualist

