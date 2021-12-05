‘My New Girlfriend May Be A Thief’

Good evening dear Nairalanders,

There’s this youthful and beautiful young lady I have been seeing close to a month now, we met in church, she appear s to be decent and homely and we started off as friends so we could get to know each other better, though I’m planning to settle down real soon but I don’t want to be in a hurry so as not to repeat past mistakes.

Today I invited her over to my place so we could spend some time together and she could meet my elder brother since he’s in town, she agreed and came around.

We spent quality time having different conversations, she even cooked for our lunch and I dropped her off at her place this evening.

Now ever since I got back home, I’ve been looking for my Samsung Earbuds and my Bro has not seen his wallet which we usually leave on the dining table.

I have called her twice and she didn’t pick up the calls.

No one else came to the house except for this my new girl.

I feel confused. How do I approach this issue?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...