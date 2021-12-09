My Participations: Buhari Leads The “Who Is Who” To Bisi Akande’s Book Launch

Eminent Nigerians thronged the public presentation of the autobiography of former Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Bisi Akande in Lagos on Thursday.

The autobiography is titled: “My Participations.”

The event was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

At the event were President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; National leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Also present were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State; former Ogun State, Governor, Ibikunle Amosun and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Olufemi Pedro.

There were also Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, Senator Ganiu Solomon, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi and Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos.

Others are Senator Tokunbo Abiru, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; former Speaker, Adeyemi Ikuforiji; Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare; Former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe; former Lagos Commissioner, Wale Edu, amongst others.



