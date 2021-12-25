‘My Stomach Is Big’

Since after eating strong eba ( prepared garri) with egusi (melon) soup meant for almost 2 people, My stomach has remain bloated/big for almost 4 days now. I have eaten fruits such as Banana, cucumber, oranges etc.to help ease my bowel but it not working! I only defecate very small quantity compared to when I almost always filled up the toilet when defecating (before these few days)

Please what can I take to help defecate much so that my stomach will go down and flat as a man that I am?

Thanks for your advices in advance

