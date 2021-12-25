‘My Uncle-In-Law Is Becoming Unbearable’

I married my wife and my father in-law gave us his blessings after that every year ending I use to give my father in-law things like rice chicken and some ingredients for the celebration,

By late last year my in-law died and these things which i use to give my father in-law now goes to my mother inlaw, but the senior brother to my father in-law is now on my neck, anytime he sees my wife,he always is threatening fire and brimstone.

He says that since his brother’s demised we have not been visiting him and infact have not received any Christmas gift from US

Meanwhile,in every Christmas i always do for my mother inlaw what i should have done for my father in-law.

I am now confused i don’t know who to serve now between my mother in-law and uncle in-law.he is now blowing fire and brimestone

The major matter now is how i can be able to service my mother inlaw and my uncle in-law then my family. I am a low income earner just managing to keep ends meet, see where i now find myself.

The main reason i am nolonger at ease is because these tribe are mainly known to practice witchcraft especialy the very family.

Please nairalanders what should I do now to save my head and the head of my loved ones.

If you love jokes kindly skip this Post for this is a very serious matter.

Even now my mind is telling me to devorse her and life goes on, will this decision also affect me? infact how, how, hooooooowwwwee?

