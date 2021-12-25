My Wife Just Got A Job!

Hey nairalanders!

So elated that my wife finally found a teaching job after so many attempts.

It has not really been easy watching her being a full time housewife, as I feel she would tend to forget what she had learnt at school and by implication become dull, though she had been an amazing mom to my son.

I just need her passion reignited by practicing what she learnt at school, the start up pay is N20,000 but notwithstanding I would place her on a monthly stipend of N20,000 also to cater for her transport fare.

The school is a stone throw away from where we reside so she won’t be spending much on tfare, and I also plan to enroll my son into the school’s crèche, as it has a very conducive atmosphere for learning and it’s also kid’s friendly.

so guys what do you think?

As I would be spending more on her working, compared to her staying at home.

