N-Power: 5 Mistakes Npower Volunteers Make When Making Complains To NASIMS

Lots of Npower Batch C Volunteers having payment issues are fond of making the following mistakes below when making complains to Npower NASIMS

1) Long Messages: Please if you are an N-Power Batch C Volunteer having payment issues, please avoid writing long messages to Npower when laying your complains, always keep your messages short.

2) Npower ID: Lots of Npower Batch C Volunteers are fond of making the mistake of not sending in their Npower ID when making complains to Npower, please if you are an N-Power Batch C Volunteer and you want your issues to be resolved promptly the first thing to send to Npower is your Npower ID.

3) Not Sending Their NASIMS Names: Quite a handful of Npower Batch C Volunteers having payment issues are guilty of this, most Npower Batch C Volunteers fail to send their Npower NASIMS profile names when making complains to Npower, please always send your Npower NASIMS profile names when laying your complain with respect to payment issues.

4) Account Names: Majority of Npower Batch C Volunteers having payment issues do not send their account names when making their complains to Npower, please if you are an N-Power Batch C Volunteer having payment issues please always send your bank account names as it appears on your bank account.

5) BVN Number: Please avoid sending your BVN number to Npower, you can only send your BVN names, your BVN number is not necessary, when laying your complain concerning payment issues.

The above issues if not well spelt out will not enable Npower to address your payment issues timely.

