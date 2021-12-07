N-Power: All Outstanding September Payment Cleared

All Npower Batch C Volunteers that are having issues with respect to September payment should worry no more as all outstanding September payment has been rectified and cleared.

Regardless of the “failed” payroll status all Npower Batch C Volunteers should begin to receive credit alert starting from today as September payment is ongoing.

Subsequent payments for other months will soon commence as all issues regarding payment is at its final phase, Npower Batch C Volunteers are advised to constantly check their account balance and npower payroll status tabs for frequent updates.

