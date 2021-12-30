N-Power Batch C2 To Commence Soon As FG Spends Over ₦360bn

Lots of Npower Batch C Volunteers have been asking about the continuity of the N-Power program, others have been asking when the Npower Batch C2 program will commence.

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs Sadiya Umar Farouq on Wednesday have assured the N-Power beneficiaries that their monthly stipends for the stipulated period of the N-Power program will continue to the end of the N-Power program.

According to the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs Sadiya Umar Farouq in relation to Mr President’s approval, the Npower Batch C2 will commence soon, through which more Nigerian youths would be enlisted into the programme.

The NSIP National Coordinator, Umar Bindir, while responding to questions being raised over the funding of the N-Power scheme, said: “If you have a million Graduates attached every month for one year, and they are paid a stipend of ₦30,000 so every month, there’s a bill of ₦30 billion, just to pay the stipend and you can do the estimate in a year, you are talking about between ₦300 and ₦360 billion only paying for the stipend”.

