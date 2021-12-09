N-Power Form Online Is Not Genuine

There is a free form online in circulation requesting for Npower Batch C Volunteers BVN and account details and imploring Npower Batch C Volunteers to apply for the N-Power program through the Npower form online.

Please this form (see attached screenshot) is not from Npower and it is fake, not authentic and not genuine, please beware of fraudsters looking for gullible Npower Batch C applicants to decieve.

Once the next Npower registration commences it will be made public.

https://m.facebook.com/groups/911673989680645/permalink/1028808474633862/?m_entstream_source=group&ref=group_browse

