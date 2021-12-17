N-Power: How To Fix “Account Number Already Exist For Another Beneficiary” Issue

If you are an N-Power Batch C Volunteer and on trying to validate your account information, you keep getting the pink error display message “Account Number Already exists for another beneficiary” please just go to your browser settings after logging out from Npower NASIMS portal and clear your browser cache, alternatively you can go to your browser app and “Clear Data” then after doing this, you log back into the N-Power NASIMS portal and repeat the account validation process.

If this issue persists simply send your Npower ID, and your account names and your account number to support.npower@nasims.gov.ng please note subject of your email should be “Account Number Already Exists For Another Beneficiary”, you can attach a screenshot of the issue when sending in your complain, but please, I repeat, keep your message very short and concise.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...