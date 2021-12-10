N-Power: How To Fix “Account Number Names Do Not Match The Names On Dashboard”

Please if on trying to verify your account details and you are faced with the issue of “account number names do not match the names on your dashboard” issue, simply edit your names on your dashboard to tally with your account names.

Npower database payment system is based on the names match system, what do I mean by this, it simply means that if the names on your Npower NASIMS profile does not correspond with your account names or BVN names you will not be paid, the system flags it as impersonation and the concerned Npower Batch C Volunteer will not be paid, to avoid this simply edit your Npower NASIMS names to match the names on your account or BVN names, at least two names must match.

If you are still having issues simply send your correct Npower NASIMS names that tallies with your account names to 092203102, 018888340 or via email at support.npower@nasims.gov.ng

