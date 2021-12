Please if you are an N-Power Batch C Volunteer and on checking your Npower payroll tab you noticed it was written “invalid account” it simply means your account details are not correct.

Try editing your account number, and account names please ensure that your account names corresponds to your BVN names and your Npower NASIMS profile names.

If your account details does not correspond with all the data on Npower NASIMS profile you will not be paid.

