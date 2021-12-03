N-Power: October And November Stipend Payment Not Confirmed

There is an unconfirmed information online that October and November stipend payment to NPower Batch C1 Volunteers is ongoing, please this report is untrue, although the processing of October stipend is ongoing it is yet to be finalised and it will be implemented soon.

All Npower Batch C1 Volunteers are advised to keep checking their NPower NASIMS dashboard for changes on their payroll tab and avoid unconfirmed reports from unverified sources.

All outstanding September payment is ongoing at the moment and all subsequent payments will be made soon.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...