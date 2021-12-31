N-Power October Stipend Will Commence Very Soon

Lots of Npower Batch C Volunteers that have been asking about the payment of their stipend, should breathe a sigh of relief as October Stipend would commence extremely soon.

All Npower Batch C Volunteers are to check their payroll tab status on Npower NASIMS profile to confirm the pending status on their October Stipend, infact some Npower Batch C Volunteers’ payroll displays paid, this is good news as lots of resentments is in the air.

If you are an N-Power Batch C Volunteer and your October payroll tab displays pending, then you are on course for payment, pending on the payroll tab simply means that your payment is being processed and extremely soon you will be paid.

