All Npower Batch C1 Volunteers awaiting September payment due to one form of issue or the other, should note that all outstanding September payment have commenced.

Affected NPower Batch C1 Volunteers are advised to keep checking their account balance, as there might not be an alert.

Other issues with regards to payment are being processed, at the moment.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...