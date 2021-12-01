N-Power: Payment Status Reversed Due To Network Instability

Recently lots of Npower Batch C Volunteers were faced with a reversal on their payment status from “pending” back to “failed”, please this is a network glitch and it will soon be rectified as the disbursement of payment bounced back from CBN and it is under processing.

As we speak all outstanding and October stipend is at its concluding stage, and all Npower Batch C Volunteers that their payment status is on pending will be paid, please if you noticed a reversal in your payment status from pending to failed please exercise patience as this issue is not from the N-Power Batch C Volunteers but from Npower NASIMS management systems.

