N-Power: Resolution Ongoing Batch C1 Should Wait For Payment

Please if you are an N-Power Batch C1 Volunteer please note that resolution of all issues concerning the payroll status is ongoing, all issues experienced with regards to reversal from PENDING to FAILED is general and the issue is being worked on as we speak.

All Npower Batch C1 should wait for payment as the payment is under processing and before mid December all and sundry will be paid.

Always endeavour to keep checking your Npower NASIMS portal frequently to observe if your issues have been resolved.

