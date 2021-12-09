N-Power: Suspension Of October/November Stipend Is False

There is a rumour making rounds, trending and going viral online that October and November Npower stipend is suspended due to inconclusive budget, please this information is false, unverified and not true.

There is no official statement from the Npower management concerning this, and as we speak the stipends of all Npower Batch C Volunteers is at its concluding stage as it is being processed, the reason for the delay of October and November stipend is as a result of the outstanding payment issues faced by some Npower volunteers, once 90% of payment issues is being resolved then disbursement of October and November stipend will begin.

All Npower Batch C Volunteers are advised to always ignore informations from unverified Npower NASIMS social media handles, and always check the verified Npower NASIMS social media handles for verified informations.

