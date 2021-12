My uncle died early this year. He was the head of finance in the company he worked before his demise.

Now due to the level of influence he had in the company, I was made an offer because they know me well in the company.

5million cash, or I get employed in the company with 100,000 monthly pay starting January.

Please Nairalanders help me decide… Candid opinion please

