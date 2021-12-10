N8m Cash Gift To Clem Ohameze, ‘Reason Mathias Ezeaku Went After Fufeyin’

The accumulated envy and jealousy inhabiting in the mind of founder of Igbos Love Themselves Foundation, Mr. Mathias Ezeaku was recently activated after a renowned man of God, founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin doled out N8m cash to the ailing Nollywood actor, Mr. Clem Ohameze.

He had taken to social media to question why Prophet Fufeyin should give out the money in charity instead of offering him healing.

Not done with this, he further slandered the philanthropic man of God, calling him “fake”.

Insider source who spoke with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity has however revealed why anger has overwhelmed Mr. Ezeaku after Prophet Fufeyin’s philanthropic gesture.

The source said Mr. Ezeaku feeds fat from the misery of sick people who come to his foundation soliciting for assistance for medication.

According to the source, Mr. Ezeaku reaches out to individuals and organizations to donate for the treatment of sick people in his foundation.

He was said to have an undisclosed percentage from any donation received from individuals and groups towards the treatment of patients in his foundation.

Not pleased that patronage has reduced on the account of refusal of people to go to Igbos Love Themselves Foundation to seek assistance, Mr. Ezeaku was said to have seen Prophet Fufeyin as the major enabler of his low patronage.

According to the source, among other persons, he was said to have enhanced his fortune from the misery of popular comedienne, Ada Jesus who later passed on.

Despite the deliberate provocation and envy-induced criticism, Prophet Fufeyin has since declared that he has forgiven Mr. Ezeaku in line with divine injunction.

Prophet Fufeyin has given millions in charity especially the weak and downtrodden in an effort to give them an improved living standard.

Source: https://e-newsdesk.com/after-n8m-cash-gift-to-clem-ohameze-real-reason-mathias-ezeaku-went-after-prophet-fufeyin-emerges/

Previous Threads

https://www.nairaland.com/6871919/clem-ohameze-tears-prophet-jeremiah

https://www.nairaland.com/6888180/prophet-fufeyin-mathias-ezeaku-forgiven

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...