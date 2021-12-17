Nancy Isime Shows Off Cash Gifts Received On Her Birthday (Photos, Video)

Actress Nancy Isime on Friday, December 17, displayed the money she received at her 30th birthday party the previous day, Igbere TV reports.

The actress shared a video on Instagram, showing off the cash gifts with her friends who sang happy birthday to her.

In the video, Nancy is seen throwing the money in the air while her friends laughed and cheer her on.

Nancy’s birthday party was a star-studded event as top celebrities like Sola Sobawale, Kate Henshaw, Falz, Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo, AY Makun, Linda Ejiofor, Bisola, Williams Uchemba, Enyinnaya Nwigwe, Adunni Ade, Seyi Shay, Omawumi, Waje, Belinda Effah, Chinoso Arubayi, Kunle Remi, and Yomi Casual showed up rocking their Nancys winter wonderland themed outfits.

The celebrant also showed up in a silver-colored jumpsuit.

Thanking those who attended her birthday party, Nancy wrote: “I just want to say the biggest thank you to my amazing people who came out last night to usher in the new year with me. Thank you for killing the theme.

“Y’all iced out the internet last night. Thank you for suffocating me with your money till 3 am this morning. But most importantly, thank you for surrounding me with so much warmth, Love, Joy and Peace. I have the most incredible people in my corner and this indeed is one of my biggest blessings,” she wrote.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkkrzMXtxRY

https://instagram.com/stories/nancyisimeofficial/2730667802884072775?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...