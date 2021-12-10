Naval Officer Smashes A Motorist’s Windscreen At Alakija, Lagos (Video, Pictures)

A motorist was coming from mile2 heading towards Lagos Trade Fair at Alakija for no reason this Naval Officer slam the motorist windscreen with his gun because he believes he has high authority over him..

While I was coming from mile2 heading towards tradefair, This Naval Officer broke my windscreen @Alakija with his Gun, cause I refuse to park and watch other cars drive by as a punishment by him to me cause I was driving fast which I wasn’t. Cause he is on uniform and have riffle on him, he started assaulting me immediately I confronted him, I guess he was expecting me to hit him back but I disappointed him.

I must make sure he fix my Windscreen and they (Naval Police) are mandating me that they will pay 15k while I sort for 20k plus balance myself and fix my windscreen which I agreed but since 3days, they keep telling me to come back tomorrow.

Never have I ever seen a military man standing on the road in Dubai, but Nigerians always abuse everything.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXQ-dKPIp4D/?utm_medium=copy_link

