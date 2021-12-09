NCFront: Ghali Na’abba Dumps Third Force Coalition

Former House of Representatives Speaker, Ghali Na’abba on Thursday announced that he has dumped the National Consultative Front (NCFront), a political movement which prides itself as the ‘Third Force’ with the aim of dislodging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC ) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

Na’abba made the disclosure while featuring as a guest on Channels Television programme ‘Politics Today’ monitored by DAILY INDEPENDENT.

When asked about the latest developments in the NCFront, he said ” I am no longer a part of the National Consultative Front. So, I cannot speak on their behalf”.

When contacted, Dr Yunusa Tanko, spokesman of the NCFront said, “If you remember, there was a time Umar Ghali Na’abba made a press conference in respect of the NCFront and subsequently he was invited by the DSS. Since that time, we have not been able to know exactly what was discussed”.

“So, maybe that may have formed part of his decision not to stand firm with us anymore. So, it is his decision to quit if he wants to. We cannot deny him that right”.

https://independent.ng/ncfront-ghali-naabba-former-reps-speaker-dumps-third-force-coalition/

