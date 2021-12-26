Ndidi, Ighalo, Musa, Kanu, Oliseh Celebrate Christmas (Pix)

Ndidi, Ighalo, Musa, Kanu, Oliseh Celebrate Christmas

Super Eagles stars Wilfred Ndidi, Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa and former internationals Nwankwo Kanu and Sunday Oliseh joined billions around the world to celebrate this year’s Christmas.

They sent out Christmas greetings via their social media handles.

Others who also sent messages include Shehu Abdullahi, former Eagles star Victor Moses and current assistant coach Joseph Yobo.

Ndidi published a picture of himself alongside his wife and daughter on his Instagram page with the message:”Merry Christmas to you and yours.”

Musa posted a picture of his wife and two kids on Instagram with the words:”It’s not what’s under the Christmas tree that matter, it’s who is around it. Wishing you abundance, hope, peace and a festive holiday season.”

Moses flaunted his cute kids as he wished fans Merry Christmas with an Instagram post:”Merry Christmas everybody from Moses family.”

According to Yobo, who also took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of his wife and three kids:“Wishing you and your family a joyous Christmas. May peace, love and hope fill your home throughout the year.”

Ighalo together with his three children wrote on Instagram:“Merry Christmas everyone,” he wrote.

They also sang a Christmas rhyme in a separate video the Super Eagles striker posted on the social media handle.

On his part, Kanu urged people to use Christmas to remember the less privileged with heart issues, citing the example of the Kanu Heart Foundation.

He wrote on his Twitter handle:”Merry Christmas. No matter what it is we are going through, no matter how we are celebrating please let’s remember the less privileged people with heart problems and make them feel happy and celebrate with us. God bless you as you do so. KHF we are doing our best.”

Oliseh said on Twitter:”My entire family and I, wish you a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year 2022.”

And according to Abdullahi, who also sent his Christmas message through his Twitter:”May peace, love and joy be yours and your family L. Wishing you and your family all things bright and beautiful. Merry Christmas, let’s stay hopeful.”



