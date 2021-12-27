Newcastle Vs Manchester United 1 – 0 – (Live)

Eddie Howe’s side will need to get off to a much better start than they did against Manchester City and don’t get us started on refereeing decisions and a bit of luck.

Man United should be fresher than Newcastle but make their first appearance on the big stage since December 11, when they beat Norwich, could arguably mean they are also a bit out of practice too in terms of sharpness.

I mentioned the awful series of decisions that Howe’s team have endured in the last three matches and you’d like to think Newcastle are due something from the man in the middle.

That said if the Magpies can’t improve their woeful defending Man United will see this one as a very winnable encounter.

This one is a hard game to call.

A while back I called the 10 games Newcastle needed to win to stay up.

Eddie Howe’s honest view on Newcastle United’s January window prospects with agents set for key role

We ‘signed’ Dele Alli for Newcastle in January with successful results

Burnley to test Sunderland’s resolve with Dan Neil bid

The first of those matches was the gritty 1-0 victory over Burnley and you’ll also find this game against Man United on the list.

The reason for that confidence boils down to the fact we’re not talking about one of the great Red Devils teams of the past here.

In fact, when you look at Man United this season they are capable of leaking two or three (or more) in any match so with that Geordie crowd behind Howe’s men this should be deemed as another his players can win.

They’ll need to tweak the heart of their defence of course and need to eradicate those basic errors, but if they can and the service is better for Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson, I think they can sneak this one narrowly.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...