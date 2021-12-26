Next Cash & Carry, Abuja On Fire (Videos, Pictures)

I just got a video of Peter Obi’s shopping mall; NEXT Cash & Carry, Abuja on fire.

The whole building is on fire and no fire service in sight! This is just bad.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzKdz5hyx4A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAyf9O-Isb0

