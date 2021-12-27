Next Cash & Carry: Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Retrieved By Abuja Residents (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c42SYUT6pvY

Goods worth millions retrieved by kind locals who intervened as Next Cash and Carry was razed by fire.

Locals who were around Next Cash and Carry in Kado-Abuja as the supermarket went up in flames were kind enough to help retrieve as many goods as possible.

A fire started at the store at about 8am on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Efforts to bring the fire under control before it spread further proved abortive.

As the fire spread, locals rushed into the store and brought out as much goods as they could.

Videos of locals running out of the store with the goods caused outrage online as it was assumed they were making away with the goods.

However, photos shared online shows they took the goods to a safer place and piled them up there to keep them safe from the fire.



