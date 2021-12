The wedding fathia of Mallam Muhammed Alfa to two twin sisters, Mallama Adama & Mallama Aisha were held hours ago in Bida town of Nigeria.

It was a week packed event and one that got people talking as an addition to the new trends of marrying two wives at the same.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcRjb-8GjZY

People have however been reacting to the mood & look of the new brides on the dancing floor.

Source: Lindaikejiblog

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX284rRNzE_/?utm_medium=copy_link

