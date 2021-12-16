Nigeria Cannot And Will Not Be Divided – Obaseki

December 16, 2021

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has hailed the selfless sacrifices made by officers and men of the Armed Forces to keep Nigeria one and said the country would not be divided.

Obaseki stated this on Thursday in Benin at the launching of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem.

According to him, most Nigerians have benefited from the selfless sacrifices of members of the armed forces “from the first world War through our civil war till this day, where we are still losing patriots”.

He said that it was imperative to remember and appreciate the fallen heroes and the enormous courage of serving gallant soldiers.

“As a state and a country, we remain very optimistic that despite the threats of insecurity and banditry which we face as a country and a state, that we will overcome.

“We are hopeful that we will continue to secure our state and our country, because we have courageous people like you, who are ready to serve and sacrifice for the country.

“That is why we take event like this very seriously and to encourage the younger ones what sacrifices to the country means and also to encourage those of you who are in service that your efforts will not be in vain.

“This occasion also reminds us of the need to jealousy guard the unity of our country.

“We should not encourage the kind of rhetoric that we have been parading in this country today about the unity of our great country. Nigeria has come to stay, and Nigeria cannot and will not be divided.

“It has to be so, because people have paid a supreme sacrifice to keep this country together, and it will not be right or fair to do anything to make it look as if those people who fought for this country did not know what they were doing.”

The governor launched the Emblem with N10 million, pledged to replace the legion’s Hilux van and include the legion as part of the state’s security architecture.

“We need your services, we need people like you to help us improve the work being done by our local vigilantes across the various ward and local governments,’’ Obaseki said.

In his comments, the Speaker, Edo House of Assembly, Mr Marcus Onobun pledged 50 per cent of his salary to the legion while the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Tony Aziegbemi, donated N1 million.

In his remarks, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Mr Ignatius Enabulele, pledged their support to tackle insecurity in the state.

(NAN)



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/12/nigeria-has-come-to-stay-says-obaseki/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...