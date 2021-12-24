Nigeria Publisher, Vivian Lam Launches Fashion Brand, V-Glamour World (Photos)

Social Entrepreneur Vivian Lam Launches Fashion Brand, V-Glamour World, Offers 50% Discount

A young, vibrant social entrepreneur, Vivian Lam has stormed Abuja, the nation’s seat of power with her fashion brand, V-Glamour World.

Ms. Vivian Lam also announced a 50 percent discount on all items purchased for customers.

The fashion brand strategically located at Suite B38, Discovery Mall, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wise 2, Abuja, Nigeria offers at an affordable male and female clothings, bags, shoes and accessories.

CEO of V-Glamour, Ms. Vivian Lam at the recent unveiling of the brand also announced that the space makes provision for relaxation and shopping for interested customers.

The grand opening also witnessed entertaining activities to ensure to put guests at relaxation mood as they shopped for best outfits and accessories for Christmas.

It also recorded the presence of several Abuja based celebrities, topnotch executives and other specially invited persons.

A visit at the Wuse 2 office of this brand reveals that everything is glamourous at V- Glamour World.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bef_KtVCShw

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/12/social-entrepreneur-vivian-lam-launches.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...