Nigeria Remains Most Attractive Investment Destination In Africa – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria remains the most viable and attractive investment destination in Africa.He says also that the country is on the path of becoming the continent’s leading industrial and trading nation.

The president made the declarations when he addressed a trade and investments forum at the Dubai Expo 2020, in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday. The event was organised by the Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman said in a statement that President Buhari said that Nigeria was reaping from his administration’s efforts to consciously improve the country’s environment.

‘‘Nigeria’s pavilion at the Expo 2020 clearly shows why we remain the most viable and attractive investment destination in Africa.Our location, our natural resources, our population, and our regulations are there for all to see. Nigeria is on its way to becoming a leading industrial and trading nation in Africa.

‘‘To achieve this, our government focused on policies, projects and programmes that support private sector investors. We introduced numerous fiscal incentives and infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing the viability of investments.

‘‘In spite of the adverse global economic environment of recent years, Nigeria’s investment environment has greatly improved at the national and sub-regional levels,’’ Adesina quoted the president as having said.

President Buhari assured captains of industry and entrepreneurs, who had shown interest and commitment to enhance trade and investment relations with Nigeria, that government would continue to work with them to improve the business climate.He added that this had become essential as the African Continental Free Trade Area comes into full effect.

‘‘Just in November, I reminded business leaders that most of Africa’s challenges, whether security, economic or corruption, can be traced to our inability to domesticate the production of our most basic requirements.

“I said this at the Intra Africa Trade fair in Durban and said the inability was responsible for our failure to provide jobs for our teeming and dynamic youth population.

‘‘I am pleased that this Forum focuses on ‘Unveiling trade and investment opportunities in Nigeria,’ and I encourage you all to keep an open mind and look beyond the challenges.

‘‘In this room, we have governors, ministers and heads of government agencies that can address all your questions and concerns. We are here to support you and I hope you will all take this opportunity to move your investment decisions forward,’’ he said.

President Buhari also expressed gratitude to his hosts, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and the?Emir of Abu Dhabi.

He commended their unwavering commitment to strengthen trade and investment relations between both countries through various initiatives, partnerships and support.

https://newswirengr.com/2021/12/04/nigeria-remains-most-attractive-investment-destination-in-africa-buhari/

