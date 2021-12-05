Nigerian-American Doctor, Princess Mercy Seeks Arrest Of Dowen College Managers (Pix)

A Nigerian-American medical doctor, Princess Dr. Mercy Uwakwe has called for the arrest of everyone that has a hand in the incident that led to the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen College Lagos, including members of the management.

Princess Uwakwe, an Abia born philanthropist was reacting to the shutting down of the school by Lagos state government.

On a social media post on Saturday she accused the management of the school of concealing necessary information before young Mr. Oromoni later died.

She said, “Dear Lagos State Government,

“Now Dowen College is in indefinite shutdown, I request all parties involved in the incidents that led to the death of late Sylvester Oromoni be arrested. This includes the school management of Dowen College who concealed the necessary information & details on young Sylvester’s demise.”

The 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lagos was said to have died from the injuries he sustained from being bullied in the school by other students.

Family and friends of late Sylvester Oromoni on Saturday celebrated his first posthumous birthday.

Late Sylvester Oromoni, who was in JSS 2, was also allegedly forced to drink a substance by his fellow students. He died on Tuesday.

However, reacting to his birthday, his father said: “We will celebrate his birthday on the 4th of December (Saturday). Please, tell Nigerians to join us”.

