Nigerian Bags 2nd PhD After 3 Masters, 3 Bachelor’s Degrees

A Nigerian, Temitayo Bello, has bagged his second PhD after completing three different bachelor’s degrees and three different masters’ degrees.

Bello bagged his second PhD from the University of Ibadan (UI) having completed a thesis in Energy Law.

He had got a Bachelor’s Degree (B.Sc) in Economics, Banking and Finance, and a Bachelor of Law (LL.B), and continued the journey till his second doctorate. He is a certified Barrister as well as a Solicitor in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

His son, Titilola Bello, announced his father’s new exceptional feat through Linkedin, telling the world his dad had bagged a second PhD in Energy Law after acquiring a PhD in International Law and Diplomacy and several other great qualifications.

“Join me in celebrating my dad, Temitayo Bello, who just bagged his second PhD in Energy Law from the prestigious University of Ibadan.

“This is just an addition to the existing PhD in International Law and Diplomacy, Masters in Law (LLM), M.Sc. Economics, M.Sc. Banking and Finance, M.Sc. Computer Science, L.L.B (Law), B.L (Law), B.Sc. Economics, B.Sc. Banking and Finance, PGD Computer Science.” Titilola said.

“He also has 5 certifications from World Intellectual Property Organisation – WIPO,” he said.

Temitayo Bello got all his academic degrees from the University of London, University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Babcock University, and Ogun State University. (Frank Talk)

https://dailytrust.com/nigerian-bags-2nd-phd-after-3-masters-3-bachelors-degrees

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...