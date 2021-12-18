Nigerian Cab Driver Honoured In Dubai For Returning N12M Forgotten In His Car (Pics)

A Nigerian man and a member of Apostle Johnson Suleman’s Omega Fire Ministries Child who works as a cabbie in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), got honoured for his integrity after he returned 100, 000 Dirhams, (N12 million) that was forgotten in his cab, IgbereTV reports.

The taxi driver who attends Omega Fire Ministry (Dubai-UAE) and identified as Abraham Airaodion discovered that a passenger had forgotten the whopping amount of money in his taxi and so he showed true integrity and returned it.

Abraham who works with Sharjah Taxi Cooperation was honoured by the organization on Monday, December 13, 2021. He was given a certificate of appreciation which he brought to Church and displayed while sharing his testimony.



