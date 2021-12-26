Nigerian Couple Welcome Triplets After 13 Years Of Marriage (Photos)

A Nigerian woman, Oyin Bernard and her husband, Koku have welcomed triplets after 13 years of marriage.

She took to Instagram at the weekend to share photos of the triplets named Kinfeosioluwa, Kirafoluwa and Kikiogooluwa.

“When He decides to multiply you after 13 years, he does it in style. #gratefulfor2021” she wrote.

Daughter of the Vice President, Kiki Osinbajo also shared the post congratulating the couple.

“A true testimony of the mercy of God. Welcome the newest mummy in town.” Kiki wrote.



