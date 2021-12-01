Nigerian Man Caught With 90gm MDMA Crystals In Bengaluru, India

BENGALURU: A 41-year-old Nigerian was arrested while he was trying to sell MDMA crystals at HBR Layout recently. About 90g of the drug worth Rs 4.5 lakh was seized from him.

The suspect is Chike Anthony Agbu, a resident of Horamavu. He came to Bengaluru a few months ago on a tourist visa and started peddling drugs.

Police received information about the Nigerian trying to sell drugs near the BDA complex in HBR Layout. A police team headed by Rajesh H rushed to the spot and detained him. Agbu told the cops he had purchased the MDMA from another Nigerian. Agbu has been sent to judicial custody. tnn.



https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/nigerian-caught-with-90gm-mdma/articleshow/87969832.cms

