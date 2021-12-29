Nigerian Man Dies 14 Days To His Wedding (Photos)

A man identified as Ejike Peter Egbuna from Anambra state has died two weeks to his church wedding, Newspremises reports.

Ejike and Marycynthia’s wedding was set to hold at Holy Family Catholic Church in Agulu, Anambra State on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

According to his colleague, Ejike got involved in a motor accident on December 10, while on the way to retrieve his stolen SIM card.

Sadly, on December 21, Ejike died at the hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/nigerian-man-dies-14-days-to-his-wedding/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...